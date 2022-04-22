Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

NYSE:RCI traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.27. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $64.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,095,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

RCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

