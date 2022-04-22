Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Raised to C$77.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.20.

NYSE:RCI opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

