Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Raised to C$77.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
RCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.20.
NYSE:RCI opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $64.55.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
