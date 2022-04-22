Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cormark lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$77.85.

RCI.B stock opened at C$74.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.73 billion and a PE ratio of 24.32. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$56.00 and a 52 week high of C$80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$69.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.44.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

