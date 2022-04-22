Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $305.00 to $240.00. The company traded as low as $97.61 and last traded at $97.88, with a volume of 136326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.55.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROKU. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.62.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,946 shares of company stock worth $38,185,674. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Roku by 27.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 24.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 14.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Roku by 128.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 258,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,880,000 after acquiring an additional 145,210 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.22 and a 200 day moving average of $196.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

