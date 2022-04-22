Roland Wayne Butler Acquires 240,000 Shares of Orogen Royalties Inc. (EVM.V) (CVE:EVM) Stock

Orogen Royalties Inc. (EVM.V) (CVE:EVM – Get Rating) Director Roland Wayne Butler bought 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$117,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$196,000.
CVE EVM opened at C$0.51 on Friday. Orogen Royalties Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 65.11 and a quick ratio of 65.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.50 million and a P/E ratio of -13.78.
About Orogen Royalties Inc. (EVM.V) (Get Rating)
