Router Protocol (ROUTE) Market Cap Reaches $21.32 Million

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Router Protocol has a market cap of $21.32 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00007658 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00046199 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.37 or 0.07456163 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,451.94 or 1.00212366 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00036716 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,070,684 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

