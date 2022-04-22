Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €34.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.07 ($46.31).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €38.81 ($41.73) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €38.22 and a 200-day moving average of €41.73. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €33.27 ($35.77) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($52.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 22.62.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

