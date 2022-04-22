Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €34.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.07 ($46.31).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €38.81 ($41.73) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €38.22 and a 200-day moving average of €41.73. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €33.27 ($35.77) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($52.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 22.62.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

