Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €61.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($65.59) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($66.67) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, April 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €61.76 ($66.41).

ETR:BOSS opened at €54.70 ($58.82) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €35.33 ($37.99) and a 1-year high of €59.98 ($64.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €51.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.79.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

