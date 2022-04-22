Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $47.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FCX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $44.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.02. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

