Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates $563.00 Price Target for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $546.13.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $537.44 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $505.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.49.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

