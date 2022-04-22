Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $136.48

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$136.48 and traded as high as C$139.89. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$139.01, with a volume of 2,329,554 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on RY shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.44.

The stock has a market cap of C$188.78 billion and a PE ratio of 12.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$139.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$136.57.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$13.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9799998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 39.50%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total value of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,825.55. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total value of C$580,711.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$836,526.04. Insiders sold a total of 13,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,173 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

