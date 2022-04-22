Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.10 Million

Brokerages expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) to post $163.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.19 million. Royal Gold posted sales of $142.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year sales of $627.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.80 million to $658.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $678.93 million, with estimates ranging from $658.00 million to $716.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.68.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.14. 16,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.86 and its 200 day moving average is $112.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.57%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

