Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $702.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Royal Mail to a sell rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of ROYMF stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

