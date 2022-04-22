Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ROMJF opened at $0.85 on Monday. Rubicon Organics has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

About Rubicon Organics

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. The company processes organic cannabis at its federally licensed 125,000 square foot facility in Delta, British Columbia and sells under its wholly owned and other licensed brands. Rubicon Organics Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

