Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of ROMJF opened at $0.85 on Monday. Rubicon Organics has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.
