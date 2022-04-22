Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$37.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $28.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

About Russel Metals (Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

