Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Trading 15.4% Higher

Shares of Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating) traded up 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 265,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 383,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Sabre Gold Mines from C$0.37 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.13. The company has a market cap of C$44.30 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

