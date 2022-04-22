SafeCapital (SCAP) Market Capitalization Reaches $7,695.41

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $7,695.41 and approximately $4.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00018577 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

