salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,710 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after buying an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after purchasing an additional 655,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 164,644 shares of company stock worth $34,083,042 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $15.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,282,866. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $176.74 and a one year high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

