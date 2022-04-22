salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 19,219 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 2.3% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $61,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 719.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

NYSE:CRM traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.88. 227,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,282,866. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $176.74 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $97,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,644 shares of company stock worth $34,083,042. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

