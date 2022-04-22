Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Announces Earnings Results

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $155.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.91. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $59.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

In other news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $56,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $438,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

