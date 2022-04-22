Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.31%.

SAL traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.16. 253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $59.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91. The firm has a market cap of $155.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

SAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

