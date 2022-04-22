Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAL. StockNews.com began coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth $438,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

