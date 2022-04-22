San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Dividend Announcement

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.83. Approximately 6,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 745,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0829 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

