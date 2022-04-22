SAP (NYSE:SAP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $101.87

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $101.87 and last traded at $104.66, with a volume of 20246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.34.

Several research firms recently commented on SAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

