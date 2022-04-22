SAP (NYSE:SAP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $101.87

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $101.87 and last traded at $104.66, with a volume of 20246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.34.
Several research firms recently commented on SAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.57.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
