Satovsky Asset Management LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.3% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

JNJ stock opened at $183.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $482.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $185.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

