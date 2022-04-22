Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,820.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $37.04 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

