Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 27.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 163,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,319,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN opened at $149.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $139.12 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

