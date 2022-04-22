Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $322.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,933 shares of company stock worth $61,715,578 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.59.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

