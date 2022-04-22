Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
NYSE AXP opened at $185.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.42. The company has a market capitalization of $140.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $199.55.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.82%.
About American Express (Get Rating)
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
Further Reading
