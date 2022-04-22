Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

NYSE AXP opened at $185.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.42. The company has a market capitalization of $140.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.