Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $58,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKG. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

PKG stock opened at $166.03 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

