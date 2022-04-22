Scala (XLA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $341.00

Scala (XLA) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scala has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $341.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

