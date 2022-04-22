Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stake Raised by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $10,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.57. 6,079,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,089,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.83. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $58.86 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.