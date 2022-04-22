Scotiabank Boosts Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$24.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.25.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$17.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.69. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$13.60 and a 1 year high of C$18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$50.67 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

