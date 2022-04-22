Scotiabank Cuts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$43.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.00.

CAE opened at C$33.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.48. CAE has a twelve month low of C$29.05 and a twelve month high of C$42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$10.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.10.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$917.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.1672076 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

