Scotiabank Cuts Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$2.75

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FOOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.25 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.33.

FOOD opened at C$2.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.53 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$2.02 and a one year high of C$10.89.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

