Scotiabank Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$62.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$57.53.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at C$58.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$56.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$45.76 and a 1 year high of C$59.09. The company has a market cap of C$118.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.31.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.2399999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total transaction of C$430,826.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,576,293.50. Also, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total transaction of C$71,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,232,055.28. Insiders sold a total of 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256 in the last ninety days.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.