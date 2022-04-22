Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.64

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 1.64 and last traded at 1.64, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNIRF shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 180 ($2.34) to GBX 150 ($1.95) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 1.64.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

