Sentinel Chain (SENC) Reaches Market Cap of $153,288.47

Sentinel Chain (SENC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $153,288.47 and $34,126.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Chain Coin Profile

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

