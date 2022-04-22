Sentinel Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $31.35 million and approximately $483,147.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,333,291,319 coins and its circulating supply is 7,709,018,412 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

