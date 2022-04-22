Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.98 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). 5,764,236 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 5,558,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £19.77 million and a P/E ratio of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.78.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Auld bought 402,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,040 ($10,460.58).

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

