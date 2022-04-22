Serum (SRM) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

Serum (SRM) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00006079 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Serum has a market cap of $632.10 million and $126.20 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Serum Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

