Sether (SETH) Price Up 2.1% This Week

Sether (SETH) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, Sether has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sether has a market capitalization of $688,070.46 and approximately $2,150.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sether coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00033792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00104386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Sether Coin Profile

SETH is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

