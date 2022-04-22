Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 77,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 54,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 583,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,660. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $9.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.0679 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

