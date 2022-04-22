Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 85,734 Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 85,734 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 99.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,547 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,392 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 494.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period.
NYSE:PHT remained flat at $$7.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. 44,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,705. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07.
About Pioneer High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
