Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $69,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period.

NRO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,148. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $5.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

