Shaker Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,487 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The New Ireland Fund were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRL. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 129,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New Ireland Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

