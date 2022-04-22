Shaker Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,456 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 158,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 25,824 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,294 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 33,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. 78 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,423. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

