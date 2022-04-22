Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 7,121 Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,121 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $40,223,000. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,621,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. 32,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,641. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $9.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

