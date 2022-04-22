Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 87,460 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 87,460 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 35.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Shares of PHD stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,053. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $12.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.