Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $325.26.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $251.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

